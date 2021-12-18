Allu Arjun's Pushpa scores the biggest opening day of 2021 in India - Overtakes Master and Spider Man

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa took the biggest opening day of 2021 at Indian box office. The film grossed Rs. 48 crore (Rs. 32 crore share) on Friday, overtaking Vijay starrer Master’s Rs. 42 crore and Spider-man: No Way Home’s Rs. 39.5 crore.. The film could have comfortably crossed Rs. 50 crore, probably even Rs. 55 crore, if not for the horrors it is facing in Andhra Pradesh with a fractured release.

The film collected Rs. 31 crore in AP/Nizam, with opening day record coming in Nizam. The collections were hurt in Andhra Pradesh due to ongoing cold war between Telugu film industry and the state government. You can read our detailed take on the performance in Telugu states here.

Outside Telugu states, the film scored non-Baahubali opening records for Tollywood in Tamil Nadu and Kerala grossing Rs. 4 crore and Rs. 1.50 crore respectively. Allu Arjun has a good niche for himself in Kerala, and that was on display yesterday with film recording bumper occupancies across the board.

Following is the territorial breakup of Pushpa on opening day, with shares in brackets.

Nizam - Rs. 15.75 crore (Rs. 10.50 crore)

Ceeded - Rs. 5.25 crore (Rs. 4.20 crore)

Andhra - Rs. 10 crore (Rs. 9.30 crore)

APTS - Rs. 31 crore (Rs. 24 crore)

Karnataka - Rs. 6.50 crore (Rs. 3.6 crore) Approx

North India - Rs. 5 crore (Rs. 2.1 crore)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 4 crore (Rs. 1.65 crore)

Kerala - Rs. 1.5 crore (Rs. 0.65 crore)

India - Rs. 48 crore (Rs. 32 crore)

The film grossed Rs. 5 crore Approx in North India, of which Rs. 4 crore Approx came for the Hindi version. This doesn’t look like much, but it is a huge number with correct context provided. Majority of these numbers came from Central and Eastern India, with very little support from Northern India. In Bihar, the film grossed Rs. 30 lakhs from just 93 screens, which is almost half of what Sooryavanshi (Rs. 63 lakhs) did on day after Diwali. The film didn’t release in key multiplexes of state yesterday. Shows were added today in these plexes, which are going to be full going by the advance booking in the morning. Similarly numbers in Eastern UP, Odisha, Marathwada, Berar, etc are all very encouraging.

The exhibition sector in these regions is in deep slumber, largely overlooked by Bollywood with hardly any films made catering to the the audience here, content from South India can be a big boost. Big budgeted and big scale movies like Baahubali 2, Saaho, 2.0 did record numbers in these places, but it was important that a film like Pushpa does numbers, so that gates are opened for more films to be showcased. There will be a detailed story on the matter in the coming day, on how these films can transform the exhibition sector in this region.

