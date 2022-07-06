EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan makes cameo as Tiger Shroff's Guru in Ganapath; Lends his voice to the project too

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Vikas Bahl directed and Jackky Bhagnani produced Ganapath is one of the most awaited films, and Pinkvilla was the first to report that the makers have approached Amitabh Bachchan for a pivotal role in this upcoming action-thriller. We have now learnt that Big B makes a cameo in the movie for a special role, and shot for his part recently.

“Mr. Bachchan plays Tiger Shroff’s Guru in Ganapath. They shot for the portion in May in Mumbai, and the makers are extremely happy with how it has panned out. However, Mr. Bachchan is not only acting in the film, but he has also lent his voice to the project,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, they have finished shooting for the film, and the post-production work is going on in full swing.

Amitabh Bachchan and Bhagnanis’ association goes back a long way. They have earlier collaborated on David Dhawan’s 1998 action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the actor had even made a special appearance in their 1999 comedy-drama Biwi No.1, which was fronted by Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Ganapath also marks Tiger and Kriti’s reunion after they first appeared together in 2014 in their debut Hindi film, Heropanti. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti had revealed that she has a soft corner for Tiger in her heart, as he was her first co-star in the Hindi film industry. “We have started our careers together. We have been in the same boat, gone through the same things and grown together,” Kriti had said.

