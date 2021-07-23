EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for Nag Ashwin’s yet untitled with Prabhas tomorrow in Hyderabad

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to inform that he is all geared upto start shooting for a new film from tomorrow. “T 3975 - ..travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ..'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially,” read his post, making everyone wonder about the new film in question. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Big B is off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious futuristic film, co-starring Prabhas and .

“Amitabh Bachchan is off to Hyderabad for the Mahurat and first schedule of Nag Ashwin’s next film. He will be shooting for the next 5 to 7 days and then return to Mumbai. While Prabhas is expected to be a part of the Mahurat shoot, it’s still not clear if he will be shooting with the Big B in the first schedule of this film,” revealed a source close to the development. The yet untitled flick is said to be among the biggest Indian films till date and the makers have set the premise in a futuristic timeline against the backdrop of third world war.

The sci-fi is expected to be a Pan-World film, as it will not just release inIndian languages, but also foreign languages like English among others. It’s high on visual effects and the makers are planning to shoot it over a period of next one year in multiple schedules. Prabhas is meanwhile shooting for the last schedule of Radhe Shyam and is then expected to juggle between Adipurush, Salaar and the Nag Ashwin film. His exact schedule is kept under wraps. There’s also an epic mythological film with Dil Raju in the pipeline for him.

Deepika Padukone too has a jam-packed diary with films like Pathan, The Intern and Fighter lined up. The Big B will finish the initial leg of Nag Ashwin’s leg and then complete his on-going assignment, Goodbye. He then moves onto director Sooraj Barjatya’s next film, set against the backdrop of friendship followed by The Intern with Deepika. Even today, he is among the busiest actors of Bollywood, proving why is an all time great. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

