Salman Khan discovering Katrina Kaif’s truth in Ek Tha Tiger to her rescuing him in Tiger Zinda Hai: 10 highlights to revisit before Tiger 3 releases

The dynamic spy duo, Tiger and Zoya, portrayed by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are set to return to the big screen with the highly anticipated third installment, Tiger 3. The promotional materials for the film have already captivated audiences, offering a glimpse into the continuation of their action-packed journey. With a blend of intense action sequences, a compelling storyline, chart-topping songs, and a star-studded cast, fans are eagerly awaiting the cinematic experience that the movie promises.

This latest installment follows the events of the first two movies, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, as well as other films within the spy universe War and Pathaan. As we approach the release of Tiger 3 this month, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the significant and noteworthy moments from the first two films in the Tiger franchise.

5 highlights from Ek Tha Tiger

1. Introduction of Salman Khan’s Tiger

In the movie Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, Salman Khan makes a compelling introduction as Tiger, a RAW agent. His character is unveiled in an intense sequence set in Iraq, where he pursues one of his own men who has defected to ISI. The chase unfolds with gripping action, featuring hand-to-hand combat, setting the tone for the thrilling narrative. Tiger's unwavering dedication and loyalty to his job and country are showcased as he is compelled to eliminate the traitor when he refuses to surrender.

2. Salman Khan meeting Katrina Kaif’s Zoya and falling in love with her

Tiger is assigned a mission to surveil a scientist named Anwar Kidwai in Dublin, suspected of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan. During this mission, he encounters Katrina Kaif's character, Zoya, who serves as the caretaker for the scientist. Adopting the guise of a writer in her presence, Tiger finds himself unexpectedly falling in love with her. The song Banjaara beautifully encapsulates the inception of their love story, and a standout moment in their journey is the dance sequence during Zoya's play preparation.

3. Salman Khan’s Tiger discovering Katrina Kaif’s Zoya as ISI agent

In a pivotal moment during Zoya's college play in Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger receives information about suspicious activity at the scientist's house. Upon investigation, he unravels the truth that Zoya is, in fact, an ISI agent. The sequence unfolds with intensity, where Tiger, amidst the revelation, confesses his love to Zoya. In a seemingly shocking turn of events, he appears to shoot her, only for it to be later revealed as a ruse—he lets her go.

4. Tiger-Zoya at UN meeting and deciding to elope

Tiger intercepts a secret message from Zoya, leading to a confrontation at a UN meeting where both their respective agencies are present. In this emotionally charged moment, Zoya finally confesses her love, highlighting the powerlessness they feel due to their professional commitments and national allegiances. The song Saiyaara beautifully captures the heartbreak in their relationship until they make a bold decision to elope. Operating in disguise, they successfully deceive their respective organizations and embark on a journey of escape, becoming fugitives in the pursuit of love.

5. Climax of Ek Tha Tiger

As the narrative unfolds, the duo is tracked down due to surveillance footage in Cuba, leading to Zoya’s capture by the ISI. Tiger, undeterred by the challenges, embarks on a daring mission to rescue her. The sequence builds to an intense climax, featuring thrilling bike and car chases, culminating in a final escape aboard a plane, even as the hero faces the peril of being shot.

5 highlights from Tiger Zinda Hai

1. Tiger and Zoya’s entry and family

In the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the plot kicks off with the introduction of the hostage situation involving Indian and Pakistani nurses in Iraq. The narrative then transitions to the life of Tiger and Zoya, who are now married and have a son named Junior. Both characters are introduced in power-packed sequences—Salman Khan's Tiger is shown being chased by a wolf, and Katrina Kaif's Zoya is depicted fighting robbers in a store. The portrayal of their love story is captured beautifully in the song Dil Diyan Gallan.

2. Zoya rescuing Tiger in Iraq

Tiger, accompanied by his team of agents—Azaan, Namit, and Rakesh—embarks on a mission to Iraq to rescue the hostages. While successfully rescuing a child named Hassan, the mission takes a dangerous turn as Tiger is pursued by the ISC, leading to a gripping chase sequence. The unexpected arrival of Zoya adds a dramatic twist, and the moment of a car flying off a ramp becomes one of the most memorable and adrenaline-pumping scenes in the movie.

3. Katrina Kaif’s Tera Noor sequence

In Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif delivered a standout performance by taking on intense action sequences. As Zoya, she went undercover to rescue abused women, showcasing her versatility in hand-to-hand combat, wielding a sword, and handling a gun with precision. This marked a significant moment for Katrina, as she carved out her own space as an action star in the film.

4. Tiger’s barrage of bullets

Salman Khan's iconic sequence, where he rescues the trapped nurses and makes a dramatic exit from the hospital, is undeniably one of the most thrilling moments in the film. The scene is a spectacle of adrenaline-fueled action, as Tiger shoots a barrage of bullets at adversaries and orchestrates the blasting of vehicles.

5. Climax of Tiger Zinda Hai

The scene where Tiger saves Zoya, and they vanish once again, is a gripping and action-packed sequence. The collaborative escape of RAW and ISI agents, along with the rescued nurses, creates a powerful moment.

For the continuation of the thrilling saga of your favorite spy duo, make sure not to miss Tiger 3, hitting cinemas on November 12.

