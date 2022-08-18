EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap says Karan Johar is a 'misunderstood' person: I found him to be like me but...

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He has delivered some of the best Bollywood movies of this century. From making critically acclaimed to successful films, Anurag has done it all. Kashyap's prominence increased with the 2012 film, Gangs of Wasseypur. He is the man behind several movies including Manmarziyaan, No Smoking, Gulaal, Dev D, Bombay Velvet, Black Friday, Ugly, Mukkabaaz, and others. Recently, in Pinkvilla's new segment called ‘Cult Creators’, Anurag talked about his bond with popular filmmaker Karan Johar.

Anurag said: "Karan Johar was a late discovery becomes he comes from privileged and I knew his father. I've judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin. He also treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment. He is a misunderstood person. The most amazing thing about him is he has his own critic. Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man."

Anurag Kashyap is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated directorial, Dobaaraa. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, the film revolves around Taapsee's quest to save a young boy, who communicates with her through a television set. The mystery drama is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage and is scheduled for theatrical release on 19 August 2022.

Check out Anurag Kashyap's exclusive chat with Pinkvilla:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on social media 'boycott' trends: It affects those whose films do 100 cr or more