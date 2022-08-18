EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap REACTS to Ranveer Singh's revelation of being dropped from Bombay Velvet; Read on

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati gear up for the release of their much awaited film Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap this week. The trio graced Pinkvilla with their presence and answered many brewing questions related to them and their film. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are among the very few artists in the Bollywood industry who never shy away from taking a political stance or sharing a controversial opinion when they are asked to. They are also known to own up to their failures, which most actors in the industry still shy away from. In their recent interview with Pinkvilla, they talked about movie failures, need for transparency in box office, pay parity and more.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap was asked if he wanted to make a big commercial film after Bombay Velvet. Anurag answered, "Films don't go as wrong as my choices of budget go. That film should have been made at the budget it was intended at. That didn't happen and no body is to be blamed except me because I didn't fight for that enough. We were in a transitional phase and I used to listen to those who call them the experts of the industry. The film was made just like every expert asked it to be made. Every big expert failed collectively. They failed along with me. After very long, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the movie and that he was dropped from the project because he would not be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it's not like that. This industry is a weird place. Consequences are mine and that's why I went to make films in a controlled budget where no one loses money. I don't want to make a blockbuster and I am not competing with anyone. The idea should be big and the film should be made in a controlled budget. The film becoming big is not in your hands."

Dobaaraa is a mystery drama film, which is an official remake of of the Spanish film Mirage. The film spearheaded by Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati is slated to release on 19th August, 2022, in theatres. The screenings of the film have begun to be conducted and the film has been receiving a lot of love from the industry.

