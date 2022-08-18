EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on social media 'boycott' trends: It affects those whose films do 100 cr or more

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati gear up for the release of their much awaited film Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap this week. The trio graced Pinkvilla with their presence and answered many brewing questions related to them and their film. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are among the very few artists in the Bollywood industry who never shy away from taking a political stance or sharing a controversial opinion when they are asked to. In their recent interview with Pinkvilla, they talked about movie failures, need for transparency in box office, pay parity and particularly the boycott trends on social media for Bollywood films.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap was asked about 'boycott' trends happening on social media. Anurag said, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 cr. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 cr. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me." Taapsee concurred Anurag's statement and asked Himesh if he had ever seen her trending on twitter for her photos or for being spotted with an actor or director. She said that she is only in the trendlist when she is to be boycotted for something she says or the stand that she takes. She continued, "I feel out of place when even biggies are being boycotted. Who wouldn't want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Don't leave us." Anurag said that he felt he has not been boycotted for a really long time. Taapsee added that this was Anurag's first release in theatres since Manmarziyan. Pavail Gulati said that he has not been boycotted yet and so he is not as casual as Anurag and Taapsee. He has to still reach that stage where boycott trends start to affect him. Taapsee said that he is just one film old and that film was critically and commercially successful. Anurag cheekily added that Pavail is probably the only actor whose all movies have released in theatres.

Dobaaraa is a mystery drama film, which is an official remake of of the Spanish film Mirage. The film spearheaded by Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati is slated to release on 19th August, 2022, in theatres. The screenings of the film have begun to be conducted and the film has been receiving a lot of love from the industry.

