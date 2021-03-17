EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor is glad that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is part of journey to get people back to cinemas

Arjun Kapoor talks about his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and it’s comparison with his debut film, Ishaqzaade

2021 is a busy year for . After wrapping up shoot for Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police, Arjun Kapoor will soon start shooting for Ek Villain Returns. However, before that the actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming release, the Dibakar Banerjee directed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film had been in the making for a long time and was scheduled to release last year, but then it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers recently released the trailer of this upcoming comedy-drama, and it has been received well by the audience.

How does Arjun feel about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar finally releasing in the theatres? “Contextually as an actor you do your job, and anyway disconnect from a film so as to allow it some breathing space. So the disconnection is not the tough part, as we are immune to that as actors. But the duration in which we disconnected, life took its own course, and ofcourse a year was added because all of us dealt with Corona and the lockdown. However, in the last three months, with the hope of resuming work and aiming for the big screen, and to have Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar come back in that way, I feel jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens, it happens for the good).”

He further adds, “The fact that it took a bit longer is because Dibakar’s edit took him very long to put together, as he felt that the film had to be in a certain way. Then me and Parineeti both had a lot of films continuously releasing back to back, and by the time we were on the cusp of releasing the film, the lockdown happened. But to be honest, I am happy that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is going to be a part of that journey to bring people back to the theaters.”

Arjun’s onscreen equation with his leading lady in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, also reminds one of their chemistry in the actor's debut film, Ishaqzaade. When he signed the former film, was he worried about the comparisons with Ishaqzaade? “No, primarily because this film doesn't have the love story element to it. Ishaqzaade is predominantly a love story set in the backdrop of a lot of violence, but this is a film about survival,” Arjun signs off.

