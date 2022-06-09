EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday to have a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar returns to the family driven romantic comedy space with his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It rides on a formidable ensemble of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt among others and is gearing up for a Valentines Day 2023 release. The shoot is going on at a brisk space and now we have got an exclusive update on this much awaited film.

According to our sources, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "The three leading ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani," revealed a source close to the development.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to be wrapped up by September/October this year, following which KjO moves onto the post production. The filmmaker has already locked the script of his next directorial, which would mark his foray into the action space for the first time. On his 50th birthday, Karan had announced the plans of taking the film on floors by the month of April next year.

Talking of Ranveer, the actor has films like Cirkus and Baiju Bawra under his kitty, whereas Alia has her hands full with Darlings, Brahmastra, Baiju Bawra and her international debut for Netflix. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani would mark a reunion for the duo after the successful, Gully Boy. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also Read| "Balance between budget and acting fees is a must": Murad Khetani on Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2