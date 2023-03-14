EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India writer, Jaideep Sahni turns producer with a period love story for OTT

In the 2000s, Jaideep Sahni made a mark for himself as a writer with films like Bunty Aur Babli, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Chak De India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year. The writer has been associated with several YRF films over the years and all through out, there has been a chatter about his return as also a demand from the fans to see back in action. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jaideep Sahni is all set to get back as a writer with a period love story for leading digital platform, Amazon Prime.

Jaideep Sahni's next is a period love story

“Jaideep Sahni has been developing an epic period love story for the last few years and has finally locked the draft for this. He has tied up with Amazon Prime to make this a direct to digital offing and the platform is excited to be associated with the acclaimed writer. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and will move into casting soon,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s a pure love story that Jaideep wants to tell his audience.

“The story is so vast with complex human relationships in the period set up. There are multiple characters that intertwine themselves in the journey of two leads and the story beautifully leads itself into the long form format of a web-series. More details will be known in a month’s time,” the source added.

Web Series goes on floors in second half of 2023

The yet untitled period romance is expected to go on floors in second half of this year with some of the established names of Hindi Film Industry and will be targeting a premiere in 2024. The series marks the return of Jaideep to writing after a decade as his last was Shudh Desi Romance in 2013. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jaideep’s digital debut.

ALSO READ: Chak De! India clocks 13 years, writer Jaideep Sahni opens up on his experience and film's distinct voice