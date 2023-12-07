10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Chak De India

Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan stands as the indisputable Baadshah of Bollywood. Boasting an illustrious filmography filled with numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, Shah Rukh has earned his place as one of the most renowned actors globally. His immense fan following in India is complemented by his international recognition, a testament to his talent and charm.

This superstar has reigned supreme for nearly three decades, earning the title of the King of Romance with some of the highest-grossing romantic comedies. However, his career showcases versatility, featuring impactful anti-hero roles and narratives with profound social messaging. Here's a compilation of the best SRK movies, cherished by admirers and etched in the hearts of fans to this day.

10 best Shah Rukh Khan movies to watch that will keep you hooked:

1. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Om Shanti Om, a masala film that weaves a tale of rebirth, is one of the best movies of Shah Rukh Khan's career. Embodying all the quintessential elements of a Bollywood extravaganza, the film garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling story, stellar performances, and captivating music.

2. Chak De! India (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla

Director: Shimit Amin

Writer: Jaideep Sahni

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chak De! India stands tall as one of the most iconic sports films in India, depicting the compelling story of Kabir Khan, a hockey player unjustly labelled as a traitor to his country. The narrative unfolds with Kabir Khan's arduous journey to assemble and coach a women's hockey team, ultimately leading them to victory in the World Cup.

3. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara weaves a poignant tale of star-crossed lovers, where Veer finds himself ensnared in the shackles of false accusations. This film has earned widespread acclaim for its captivating and emotional storyline, solidifying its status as one of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies.

4. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The quintessential masala film, Main Hoon Na, is a delightful concoction of emotions, drama, romance, and music, making it one of SRK's best movies. The actor takes on the role of Major Ram Sharma, a character sent undercover as a college student to safeguard a general's daughter. Amidst all the action, the narrative unfolds to reveal a touching reconciliation with his estranged family.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kal Ho Naa Ho unfolds the touching story of Naina, who experiences the transformative power of love through Aman, a benevolent force in her life. Regarded as one of Shah Rukh Khan's best movies, KHNH achieved immense success and has transcended the realms of cinema to become a comfort movie for many.

6. Devdas (2002)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Year of release: 2002

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Devdas is based on the tragic narrative of its titular character, who descends into alcoholism after his family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie garnered significant box office success and earned numerous accolades for SRK’s powerful portrayal.

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic film, its narrative revolving around a fractured family. The movie imparts a message about the significance of love and respect for one's parents. It is regarded as a cult classic and has secured its place among the top SRK movies.

8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 2 hours 57 min

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar's debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, continues to stand as a timeless masterpiece. This movie, known for its captivating love triangle, has left an indelible mark on audiences. SRK's charismatic personality and portrayal of the romantic lead contributed significantly to its success.

9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an enchanting love story of Raj and Simran, earning its rightful place as one of the most successful and popular films of all time. This classic is undeniably among Shah Rukh Khan's top movies, embodying the essence of romance and capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

10. Baazigar (1993)

Running Time: 3 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 1993

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baazigar showcases Shah Rukh in a groundbreaking role as an anti-hero who charmingly involves himself with a businessman's daughter and orchestrates a series of sinister actions, including her demise, as part of a vengeful plan against her family. Notably, the film marked the initial collaboration between SRK and Kajol, who went on to become one of the most iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood.

