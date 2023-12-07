10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Chak De India
Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic journey has undeniably left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, and here's a glimpse at some of his best films that have captured the hearts of audiences.
Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan stands as the indisputable Baadshah of Bollywood. Boasting an illustrious filmography filled with numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, Shah Rukh has earned his place as one of the most renowned actors globally. His immense fan following in India is complemented by his international recognition, a testament to his talent and charm.
This superstar has reigned supreme for nearly three decades, earning the title of the King of Romance with some of the highest-grossing romantic comedies. However, his career showcases versatility, featuring impactful anti-hero roles and narratives with profound social messaging. Here's a compilation of the best SRK movies, cherished by admirers and etched in the hearts of fans to this day.
10 best Shah Rukh Khan movies to watch that will keep you hooked:
1. Om Shanti Om (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Om Shanti Om, a masala film that weaves a tale of rebirth, is one of the best movies of Shah Rukh Khan's career. Embodying all the quintessential elements of a Bollywood extravaganza, the film garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling story, stellar performances, and captivating music.
2. Chak De! India (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Sport/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla
- Director: Shimit Amin
- Writer: Jaideep Sahni
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Chak De! India stands tall as one of the most iconic sports films in India, depicting the compelling story of Kabir Khan, a hockey player unjustly labelled as a traitor to his country. The narrative unfolds with Kabir Khan's arduous journey to assemble and coach a women's hockey team, ultimately leading them to victory in the World Cup.
3. Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Veer-Zaara weaves a poignant tale of star-crossed lovers, where Veer finds himself ensnared in the shackles of false accusations. This film has earned widespread acclaim for its captivating and emotional storyline, solidifying its status as one of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies.
4. Main Hoon Na (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
The quintessential masala film, Main Hoon Na, is a delightful concoction of emotions, drama, romance, and music, making it one of SRK's best movies. The actor takes on the role of Major Ram Sharma, a character sent undercover as a college student to safeguard a general's daughter. Amidst all the action, the narrative unfolds to reveal a touching reconciliation with his estranged family.
5. Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2003
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Kal Ho Naa Ho unfolds the touching story of Naina, who experiences the transformative power of love through Aman, a benevolent force in her life. Regarded as one of Shah Rukh Khan's best movies, KHNH achieved immense success and has transcended the realms of cinema to become a comfort movie for many.
6. Devdas (2002)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Year of release: 2002
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Devdas is based on the tragic narrative of its titular character, who descends into alcoholism after his family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie garnered significant box office success and earned numerous accolades for SRK’s powerful portrayal.
7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Year of release: 2001
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic film, its narrative revolving around a fractured family. The movie imparts a message about the significance of love and respect for one's parents. It is regarded as a cult classic and has secured its place among the top SRK movies.
8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 2 hours 57 min
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Karan Johar's debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, continues to stand as a timeless masterpiece. This movie, known for its captivating love triangle, has left an indelible mark on audiences. SRK's charismatic personality and portrayal of the romantic lead contributed significantly to its success.
9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
- Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 1995
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an enchanting love story of Raj and Simran, earning its rightful place as one of the most successful and popular films of all time. This classic is undeniably among Shah Rukh Khan's top movies, embodying the essence of romance and capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.
10. Baazigar (1993)
- Running Time: 3 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui
- Year of release: 1993
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Baazigar showcases Shah Rukh in a groundbreaking role as an anti-hero who charmingly involves himself with a businessman's daughter and orchestrates a series of sinister actions, including her demise, as part of a vengeful plan against her family. Notably, the film marked the initial collaboration between SRK and Kajol, who went on to become one of the most iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood.
