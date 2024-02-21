10 best Bollywood movies of the 2000s with highest IMDb ratings; 3 Idiots, Swades to Lagaan

During the 2000s, the Bollywood film industry experienced a vibrant period characterized by a wide range of entertaining movies that delighted viewers. This era celebrated a fusion of genres, presenting a mix of romance, drama, action, and comedy. Films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dil Chahta Hai, and Lagaan not only made a lasting impact on the industry but also became cultural phenomena, leaving an unforgettable impression.

The era was characterized by the emergence of new talent, experimental storytelling, and a shift towards more contemporary narratives. Here is a list of the best 2000s Bollywood movies that you can add to your watch list

10 best Bollywood movies of the 2000s that remain cult classics

1. 3 Idiots (2009)

3 Idiots, one of the best hindi movies of 2000s is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It is a coming-of-age comedy-drama. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, the film explores the pressures of societal expectations and the pursuit of passion in the Indian education system. With humor and heart, it follows three friends navigating their way through college, challenging norms, and celebrating the pursuit of knowledge.

Cast - Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya

Director - Rajkumar Hirani

IMDB Rating - 8.4/10

Movie Genre - Comedy, Romance, Drama, Melodrama

Release date - 2009

2. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Advertisement

Rang De Basanti, a 2006 Indian film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a poignant drama intertwining the past and present. Starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and Kunal Kapoor, it explores youthful rebellion and the awakening of social consciousness among a group of friends. The film's powerful narrative, compelling performances, and A.R. Rahman's evocative soundtrack contributed to its critical acclaim.

Cast - Aamir Khan, Siddhath, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Waheeda Rahman, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni

Director - Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

IMDB Rating - 8.1/10

Movie Genre - Horror, Action, Comedy, Drama, History

Release date - 2006

3. Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India, is one of those 2000 bollywood movies that stood out. The sports drama directed by Shimit Amin, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women's national field hockey team. The film celebrates teamwork, resilience, and breaking stereotypes. With stellar performances, particularly by Khan, and a rousing soundtrack, Chak De! India became a critical and commercial success.

Cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Chitrashi Rawat, Sagarika Ghatge, Tanya Abrol, Shilpa Shukla

Director - Shimit Amin

IMDB Rating- 8.1/10

Movie Genre - Drama, Sports

Release date- 2007

4. A Wednesday (2008)

A Wednesday, a thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, unfolds as a gripping tale when an unnamed man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, threatens to detonate bombs in Mumbai unless his demands are met. The film navigates a suspenseful cat-and-mouse game between the common man and the police, challenging perceptions of justice and morality.

Cast - Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw, Aamir Bashir

Director - Neeraj Pandey

IMDB Rating - 8.1/10

Movie Genre - Thriller, Crime

Release date - 2008

5. Swades (2004)

Swades, a 2004 drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, features Shah Rukh Khan as a NASA scientist who returns to his roots in rural India. The film explores themes of patriotism, social responsibility, and personal transformation. Khan's compelling performance, coupled with A.R. Rahman's soul-stirring music, elevates the emotional resonance of the narrative.

Advertisement

Cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Makarand Deshpande, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, Lekh Tandon

Director - Ashutosh Gowariker

IMDB Rating - 8.2/10

Movie Genre - Musical, Drama

Release date - 2004

6. Black Friday (2004)

Black Friday, is crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, delves into the investigation of the 1993 Bombay bombings. The film intricately captures the events leading to the blasts, exploring the perspectives of law enforcement and those involved. With its raw portrayal of real-life incidents and intense storytelling, Black Friday is a hard-hitting cinematic experience. Kashyap's direction, coupled with compelling performances and a haunting soundtrack, creates a gripping narrative that reflects the complexities of justice and morality.

Cast - Anurag Kashyap, Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Aliya Curmally, Vijay Maurya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director - Anurag Kashyap

IMDB Rating - 8.4/10

Movie Genre - Crime, Drama

Release date - 2004

7. Hera Pheri (2000)

Hera Pheri, is one of the best 2000 bollywood movie directed by Priyadarshan, follows the hilarious misadventures of three hapless individuals, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, as they stumble upon a ransom plot. Filled with witty dialogues, slapstick humor, and impeccable comic timing, the film became a classic in Indian comedy cinema.

Cast - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Gulshan Grover, Razak Khan, Dinesh Hingoo

Director - Priyadarshan

IMDB Rating - 8.2/10

Movie Genre - Comedy, Drama, Crime

Release date - 2000

8. Lagaan (2001)

Lagaan is one of the 2000 bollywood movies that holds a special place in the hearts of every cinema lover. The epic sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, unfolds in a rural Indian village during the British colonial era. Starring Aamir Khan, the film follows the villagers' journey as they challenge British rulers to a cricket match, aiming to alleviate an oppressive tax burden.

Advertisement

Lagaan seamlessly blends sports, drama, and music, earning widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and A.R. Rahman's enchanting soundtrack. Nominated for an Academy Award, it remains a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with audiences globally.

Cast - Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Lakhia

Director- Ashutosh Gowariker

IMDB Rating - 8.1/10

Movie Genre - Sports, Drama, Music, History

Release date - 2001

9. Gangaajal (2003)

Gangaajal, a 2003 crime drama directed by Prakash Jha, explores the rampant corruption and lawlessness in a fictional town. Starring Ajay Devgn, the film follows an honest police officer's relentless battle against the system. With gritty realism, intense performances, and a thought-provoking narrative, Gangaajal sheds light on societal issues and the fight for justice.

Cast - Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Kranti Redkar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Manyata Dutt, Chetan Pandit

Director - Prakash Jha

IMDB Rating - 7.8/10

Movie Genre - Action, Thriller

Release date - 2003

10. Kal Ho Naa Ho ( 2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho, a 2003 romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani, revolves around Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), who encourages his friends Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) and Naina (Preity Zinta) to embrace life despite his own terminal illness. The film masterfully combines heartwarming moments with emotional depth, exploring love, friendship, and the value of living in the present. With soulful music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and memorable performances, Kal Ho Naa Ho remains a beloved classic, evoking a range of emotions.

Cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Jhanak Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre

Director - Nikkhil Advani

IMDB Rating - 7.9/10

Movie Genre - Romance, Musical

Release date - 2003

The 2000s Bollywood movies era stands as a vibrant chapter that redefined cinematic norms, shaping the industry's trajectory. This period brought forth a fusion of storytelling, capturing the essence of changing societal dynamics. Iconic movies and the rise of versatile actors and directors reflected a shift towards more nuanced narratives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 best Rakul Preet Singh movies that will leave you thoroughly entertained: De De Pyaar De to Runway 34