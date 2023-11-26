9 Best Hindi patriotic songs of all time: Sandese Aate Hai to Chak De India

Patriotic songs hold a unique place in our hearts, resonating with the very essence of our nation and stirring a profound love for our motherland. These national songs serve as poignant reminders of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the unwavering dedication of our soldiers who safeguard our homes. Bollywood, over the years, has crafted numerous patriotic movies, accompanied by soul-stirring songs that not only ignite the patriotic zeal within us but also have the power to bring tears to our eyes.

Many of us have cherished memories of performing to these timeless tunes during cultural events in our childhood. This compilation features some of the best Hindi patriotic songs, both old and new. Whether it's India’s Independence Day, Republic Day, or any occasion where we wish to express our love for the country, these songs provide the perfect soundtrack to celebrate the spirit of patriotism.

9 Best Bollywood patriotic songs that will fill you with respect and pride for your country:

1. Lehra Do

Movie: 83 (2021)

83 (2021) Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Kausar Munir Music: Pritam

Pritam Singers: Arijit Singh

Lehra Do from the movie 83 is a soulful track that serves as a perfect representation of the journey of Kapil Dev's team during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The deep and meaningful lyrics of the song evoke a profound emotion, tapping into the loyalty and pride one feels for their country. In addition to being emotionally charged, it also carries a motivational essence.

2. Teri Mitti

Movie: Kesari (2019)

Kesari (2019) Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Manoj Muntashir Music: Arko

Arko Singers: B Praak

Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari is a poignant and emotional tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, beautifully encapsulates the spirit of patriotism. The song, with its soul-stirring vocals by B Praak, captures the selfless dedication of soldiers who are willing to lay down their lives for their country.

3. Ae Watan

Movie: Raazi (2018)

Raazi (2018) Lyrics: Gulzar, Allama Iqbal

Gulzar, Allama Iqbal Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shankar Ehsaan Loy Singers: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan

The track Ae Watan marked a pivotal moment in the narrative of the movie Raazi, where Alia Bhatt's character, Sehmat, teaches her students to perform the song at an event. Through the lyrics, her words articulate the motivations behind her decision to serve as a spy for her country. It is one of the best patriotic songs for Independence Day festivities.

Advertisement

4. Chak De India

Movie: Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India (2007) Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Music: Salim-Sulaiman

Salim-Sulaiman Singers: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne D'Cruz

The title track of Chak De! India is an energetic anthem that is both motivational and inspiring. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his hockey team, the song becomes a rallying cry for their relentless efforts and unwavering dedication as they prepare to compete in the World Cup, driven by the desire to make their country proud.

5. Rang De Basanti

Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti (2006) Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi Music: A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman Singers: Daler Mehndi and K. S. Chithra

The title track of Rang De Basanti is a dynamic and impactful song that showcases the diverse culture of India while instilling a strong sense of patriotism, particularly among the youth. The song features Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, and Atul Kulkarni as they prepare for their roles as freedom fighters in the film.

6. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Movie: Lakshya (2004)

Lakshya (2004) Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shankar Ehsaan Loy Singers: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala, Vijay Prakash

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe is a powerful song that defines the camaraderie of soldiers stationed on the border to defend their country. Featured in the movie Lakshya, which is based on the 1999 Kargil War, the song becomes an anthem of unity, capturing the essence of the Indian army. Picturized on Hrithik Roshan and others, it showcases the shared moments of joy and sorrow, and the unbreakable spirit among the soldiers.

7. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Advertisement

Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Music: Jatin-Lalit

Jatin-Lalit Singers: Udit Narayan

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is a groovy track that, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, has the power to evoke a strong sense of national pride and reconnect listeners to their roots. The song serves as a vibrant reminder that no matter where you are, your identity as an Indian is a source of everlasting pride.

8. Sandese Aate Hai

Movie: Border (1997)

Border (1997) Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Music: Anu Malik

Anu Malik Singers: Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod

Sandese Aate Hai is an old hindi patriotic song that has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Featured in the movie Border, with star actors like Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and more, the song portrays the emotions of army men during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The lyrics convey the yearning and longing of soldiers who are far away from their homes and families.

9. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Movie: Roja (1992)

Roja (1992) Lyrics: P.K. Mishra

P.K. Mishra Music: A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman Singers: Hariharan

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai is a cherished anthem that holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian, especially during Independence Day celebrations. Featured in the film Roja, the poignant song eloquently expresses the deep affection and reverence for India, embodying a profound sense of unity among its citizens.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 best Bollywood movies to watch to welcome winter season: Lootera to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani