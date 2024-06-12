10 Chak De India dialogues that will leave you inspired in your testing times

Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career includes several stellar performances. One of his ever-so-iconic performances has to be that of Kabir Khan in Chak De! India. The film, released in 2007, was about an ex-hockey player who coaches an Indian women's hockey team to prove his devotion and patriotism towards his nation. Chak De! India dialogues played a crucial role in entertaining the audience and enhancing the overall impact of the film.

The film starred Vidya Malwade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla, and more in the important roles. Even years after its release, the film continues to give goosebumps and inspiration. All thanks to SRK best dialogues that left an indelible mark in the hearts of fans.

10 Chak De India dialogues that are enough to motivate you

1. “Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai…Sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai: I-N-D-I-A!”

This Shah Rukh Khan dialogue speaks volumes about his love for the country. The dialogue literally translates to, “I neither hear nor see state's name, I only hear one nation’s name I-N-D-I-A.” It was Kabir Khan’s way of encouraging his team to play for the nation and not the respective states they belonged to.

2. “Sattar minute, sattar minute hai tumhare paas…shayad tumhari zindagi ke sabse khaas sattar minute…”

Can there be any more encouraging speech than this? One of the most popular Chak De India dialogues holds a special place in every Indian’s heart. Right before their final match, King Khan delivers a long monologue encouraging his team and highlighting the importance of the match. Who knew his “Sattar minute” inspiring line would become so iconic?

3. "Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur iss team ka gunda main hoon." "Tamil aur Telugu mein fark kya hai?"

As much as Kabir Khan was a patriot, he knew how to unite his team. Initial friction between the team members also led to some sort of arguments and physical fights, but Kabir resolved it all with his utmost charm and spark. “Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur iss team ka gunda main hoon" also turned out to be an addition to the list of SRK famous dialogues.

4. "Tamil aur Telugu mein fark kya hai?" "Wohi, jo ek Punjabi aur ek Bihari mein hai."

It won’t be wrong to say that Chak De! India is a masterpiece among many that Bollywood has ever created. It subtly touched upon several prejudices associated with the country. Who could imagine asking somebody, “Tamil aur Telugu mein fark kya hai?” could bring an apt yet savage response, “Wohi, jo ek Punjabi aur ek Bihari mein hai."

5. "Iss team ko sirf woh players chahiye, jo pehle India ke liye khel rahe hai…”

Among several of SRK's best dialogues, this one surely deserves special mention. His belief and articulation of thoughts in the inspiring dialogue infused enthusiasm in every team member to give their all. He jotted down points very clearly about the kind of players he wanted in his team. “Iss team ko sirf woh players chahiye, jo pehle India ke liye khel rahe hai phir apni team mein apne saathiyon ke liye. Aur uske baad bhi agar thodi bahut jaan bach jaaye, toh apne liye... State government ki naukri ya railway flat ke liye nahin.”

6. "Maine kaha tha na, team banane ke liye taakat nahi, niyat chahiye”

This is another one of the most popular Chak De India dialogues that was a gentle reminder of the saying, “where there is a will, there is a way!” When everyone doubted the women’s Indian hockey team in the film, it was Kabir Khan who bestowed his belief in the underdog team and later proudly remarked, “Maine kaha tha na, team banane ke liye taakat nahi, niyat chahiye”

7. "Vaar karna hai toh saamne wale ke goal par nahi, saamne wale ke dimaag par karo. Goal khud-ba-khud ho jayega"

This Shah Rukh Khan dialogue is a testimony of the smartness and intelligence his character possessed. It is so apt in real life too that one can find victory over somebody merely by defeating them on a mental level. Once the confidence is lost, a match is not a big deal to find victory over.

8. “Apne hi desh mein mehmaan bankar koi khush kaise ho sakta hai"

This Shah Rukh Khan dialogue actually summarizes the entire storyline of the film. The statement, “Apne hi desh mein mehmaan bankar koi khush kaise ho sakta hai" reflects the innate patriotism that his character embodied.

9. "Marr ke aayenge, lekin haar ke nahi aayenge"

Among SRK famous dialogues from the film, let’s not forget the belief he infused in his team members. This one highlights the team player’s belief and passion in witnessing India’s hockey team winning the match. For them, it was do-or-die situation as they proclaimed, “Marr ke aayenge, lekin haar ke nahi aayenge."

10. “Pehli baar kisi gore ko India ka tiranga leharate hue dekh raha hoon…”

Among other Chak De India dialogues, this one is powerful enough to send shivers down anyone's spine. And why wouldn't it? It fills every Indian with pride just to think about a non-Indian raising our nation's flag. So you can imagine the immense satisfaction that comes with the dialogue, "Pehli baar kisi gore ko India ka tiranga leharate hue dekh raha hoon..."

It goes without saying Chak De India dialogues are not mere dialogues but energy boosters that can encourage anyone and everyone in their lowest phase of life. With hard-hitting performances and a powerful musical background, the film is enriched with all the elements that make it a wholesome watch.

