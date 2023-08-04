EXCLUSIVE: Chak De! India director Shimit Amin gears up for a comeback; Exploring various projects

Shimit Amin made his directorial debut with Nana Patekar's 2004 crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan. The film, which featured Patekar in the role of an encounter specialist known for having killed 56 people in police encounters, achieved significant success at the box office. The filmmaker then went on to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Films' Chak De! India (2007), which highlighted the plight of women's hockey in India and is still regarded as one of the best sports dramas in Hindi cinema. Shimit followed it with yet another critically acclaimed comedy drama, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), starring Ranbir Kapoor two years later.

After establishing himself as one of the most sought-after young directors with three consecutive movies that were not only critically acclaimed but also commercially successful, Shimit Amin suddenly ceased making movies. The director never made any feature films after that and silently shifted his base to the US. Now, almost 14 years after his last directorial effort, Shimit seems to be making his comeback. The buzz in the industry suggests that the filmmaker has initiated talks with Bollywood producers for his next project.

"Shimit Amin is back at work and is fired up to get back to sets with yet another powerful story. He hasn't finalized his next project yet, but he is in discussion with multiple producers for various subjects. Apart from Yash Raj Films, which also backed his last two movies, Shimit is also discussing a project with another big banner and one foreign action film’s remake with a different company. He is also pitching his own stories, but none of them have been locked in yet. He is regularly meeting people and is hoping to start something by early next year," an industry source told us, while another source added, "Shimit is discussing movies with many producers, but you cannot be sure about him until he starts shooting. No one knows what he will end up directing next."

Although Shimit has been living in the US since he left Bollywood, there have been countless media reports regarding his comeback over the years. In 2016, Ranveer Singh was rumored to be doing a film with him for Yash Raj Studios, while Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly teaming up with him in 2018 for a two-hero project. He was reportedly also attached to direct Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s biopic when it was happening with Priyanka Chopra several years ago. However, none of the projects materialized, only delaying Shimit’s comeback by years. With him gearing up to return to direction again, we are hoping he makes a striking comeback, and we cannot wait for more details about it.

We reached out to Shimit Amin for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from him.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to reunite with Farhan Akhtar; dissects making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag