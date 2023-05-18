EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh on parenting post separation, says they’ve been respectful: Should be for the kid

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Chitrangada Singh opened up on her journey, how she got into acting, about the ups and downs in her personal life, and parenting. The actress was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa, before they formally separated in April 2015. They have a son named Zorawar. When we questioned Chitrangada about single parenting, she said, “Honestly we are not really doing single parenting. It is both of us who take our own responsibilities, we are there for him - both of us. It’s not really single in any which way at all,” she stated.

Chitrangada Singh further added, “I think we have been very responsible, we have been very respectful of being parents. Me being the mother, and he being the father - I think we have been extremely respectful, and I think that’s how it should be for the sake of the kid more than anybody else. I think it is that what is important. So it’s not been difficult I have to say. What I am saying, I am not complaining at all. It has its challenges, but I would give him a lot of credit. He has been an amazing father, and we do our bit.”

Chitrangada Singh on the work front

Furthermore, the actress also opened up on her upcoming project. “There is another film, I can’t really tell the name right now. They should be announcing it soon. I think in May we will start shooting. It’s set in the 1930s, and it's got a little bit of a period thing going on. I am very excited about that one,” said Chitrangada Singh.

