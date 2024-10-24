Earlier in the day, Sony Entertainment Network pulled off a surprise by releasing a teaser of Shivaji Satam in his iconic avatar of ACP Pradyuman. The same has sparked speculations about the relaunch of the longest-running TV Series, CID. On a bit of research within the industry, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that CID is indeed returning to the small screen and the audiences will get to reconnect with the cult characters of ACP Pradyuman, Inspectors Daya, and Abhijit.

According to sources close to the development, the newest season of CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024. “CID begins in November 2024 in Mumbai. The makers have heard the constant demand from the audience to bring the cult series back, and extensively worked on multiple scripts to chalk out a perfect season after a long break. The entire cast – Shivaji Satam, Aditya Shrivastava, Dayanand Shetty - heard the script and jumped to the idea of bringing CID back after a gap of 6 years,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the prep-work to take CID on floors has already begun, and the entire cast is ecstatic to return to the sets next month with right energies. “The shoot begins around November 15, and the idea is to take the cult detective series on air in December - around the Christmas / New Year period. Over the years, audiences have given so much love to the TV show, and now is the time to give back the love to the audience. The new CID series is being written keeping the present taste buds of audiences in mind, and will involve the use of new-age technologies too, to solve the cases,” the source added.

We hear that apart from the OG Trio of Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijit, the new CID will also have some additions in the cast, and the names will be revealed in the due course of time. For those unaware, CID went off air in 2018, after 20 years of undisputed run with 1547 episodes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

