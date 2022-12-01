EXCLUSIVE: Cirkus Trailer Preview: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty set for the biggest entertainer of 2022

With just a day away, the much awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus trailer will be unveiled tomorrow. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma among others. The period comedy film is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The teaser for Cirkus had been released a while ago, where it was revealed that the story would take place in the 1960s. Now, as the trailer will be revealed tomorrow, we at Pinkvilla got a chance to watch the highly-anticipated trailer today and we can definitely say that Ranveer and Rohit are set for the biggest entertainer of 2022.

The 3 mins 47 seconds trailer will take you back to all Rohit Shetty 's comedies including Golmaal, All The Best, Bol Bachchan, but Cirkus is slated to be the biggest in terms of scale. The VFX, visuals are huge and it looks like the best Rohit Shetty film ever. The trailer also features a huge ensemble who are riding on comedy. Ranveer's double role, to Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra's one-liners in the trailer, will surely leave you excited for the movie. The music composed by Devi Sri Prasad is also a adding factor to it.

As always Ranveer has done what you expect him to be. We must say, Rohit has shown a new shade of the Bajirao Mastani actor in Cirkus. Apart from that, the trailer has many surprises that people will know once the trailer is unveiled tomorrow. Despite being a 3 mins 47 seconds trailer, it does not give away the story of the film and the elements in the trailer will leave the audience surprised.

Cirkus release date

Meanwhile, Cirkus is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.