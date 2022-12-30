EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn shot for the song Bol Bachchan despite being sick?

It’s a well-known fact that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is committed to his work, and leaves no stone unturned to give his best in every movie he is a part of, regardless of how small or big the role is. Recently, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Parag Desai, the CEO of the PR Agency Universal Communications, revealed how Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are both very punctual, and are completely dedicated to their craft. So much so, that they both shot for the title song of Bol Bachchan for 3 days, despite being sick!

Parag Desai’s Universal Communications manages the publicity for celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and many others. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Parag Desai revealed that while shooting for the Bol Bachchan title song, both Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn had been sick. The 2012 film Bol Bachchan directed by Rohit Shetty starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Asin and others, while Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a cameo in the title song. Parag Desai shared that even though Big B and Ajay were sick, they saw that the set was ready, so they shot for the song despite being unwell. “Both had fever, but they did it because they made a commitment,” he said. He added that the shooting for the song went on for 3 days, and both Big B and Ajay Devgn ensured they completed shooting.

Parag Desai on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Parag Desai shared that he and his agency are fortunate to work with Big B, and that he is a very punctual person. Lauding Amitabh Bachchan’s immense knowledge and wisdom, he said, “When we sit for meetings with him, the kind of knowledge he passes on to us is amazing. That’s the kind of knowledge you won’t get in any school, or university. He is a legend.”

Parag Desai on working with Ajay Devgn

Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s dedication and punctuality, Parag Desai shared that once Ajay Devgn commits to something, he ensures the work is completed on time. He also shared that Ajay Devgn is one of the most genuine people in the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, which also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Big B has Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his latest release Drishyam 2. He has donned the director’s hat for his next project Bholaa, which marks his fourth directorial film after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. He has also Singham 3 and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.