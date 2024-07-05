EXCLUSIVE: Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 to have faceoff between legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan? Nag Ashwin reveals

It has been less than a week since the release of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, and the excitement still seems afresh. In fact, after the film’s release, several theories about possible plot points for future installments have surfaced online.

The obvious among them is a potential faceoff between Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Lord Yaskin and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama. This would result in an epic moment for Indian cinema, featuring two legends of the game battling it out in one scene. What a thought!

Nag Ashwin’s plans for a faceoff between Amitabh and Kamal Haasan

During the interview, Nag Ashwin was asked if there were plans for a faceoff between these two characters as per popular demand.

When asked if he had any plans or ideas to show the faceoff between Amitabh and Kamal Haasan, he replied, “Yes, there are so many things like this in the second part. But, I guess we cannot talk about that now.”

Then, the director gave some clarity and reassured fans to a degree, “But there will be stuff like that for sure.”

According to Nag’s statements, Indian cinema is not prepared to witness perhaps the two most influential figures butting heads on the biggest stage of them all.

Nag Ashwin to create a fourth world for Part 2 of Kalki?

Additionally, when asked if he would introduce any new characters in the film’s second part, Nag replied, “Yes, there will be new characters, and there will also be a new world.”

So far, we have witnessed Kasi, the last standing city on the planet, Shambala, a refugee camp, and Complex, the heavenly figure in the world of Kalki. What is the fourth world that Nag Ashwin is cooking?

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a Telugu language sci-fi action drama starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, and Aswani C. Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Narayanan has composed the film’s music, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the film. The film’s stunning visuals have been credited to Djordje S.

