EXCLUSIVE: Nag Ashwin about how secure Prabhas is, 'He wanted to get hit by Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD'

It has been a week since Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan released in theatres. Kalki 2898 AD its extended opening week (8 days), the movie collected Rs 650 crores worldwide and it is still going very strong and looks to perhaps even enter the Rs 1000 crore worlwide club.

Nag Ashwin Says That Prabhas Was Very Supportive And Was Never Insecure About Not Being At The Forefront Of Things In Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he was all praises for Prabhas, referring to him as a person who puts the film in question, before his role. When Nag Ashwin was asked about the discussions he had with Prabhas about Kalki 2898 AD, considering that the film had numerous scenes where either Amitabh Bachchan or Deepika Padukone were the primary focus, the ace director said, "I don't think we had those sort of discussions. For a star of his stature, Prabhas has very little issues about things like this. He is fully for the story. Once he listened and okay-ed the story way back in the day, he has been fully onboard and very supportive."

Nag Ashwin Shares That Prabhas Insisted On Being Hit By Amitabh Bachchan

He continued, "Like, I think in retrospect, I feel that it was a big deal for a mainstream actor to get hit by another actor; Living in a world where all these heroes are untouchable. So it was a big deal but he was totally onboard. He wanted to get hit by Amitabh Bachchan. It was awesome. He was like, 'Sir, hold me tighter'".

Watch Nag Ashwin's Pinkvilla Interview Following The Release Of Kalki 2898 AD

What's Next For Nag Ashwin As A Director?

Nag Ashwin now gears up for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. He plans to make an entire cinematic universe out of it. The climax of Kalki 2898 AD has been unanimously appreciated. It is said to have elevated the movie and has set the foundation for other parts too. In the next part, Prabhas will be locking heads with Kamal Haasan.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

