EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta admits ‘awards do matter’ for her while flaunting glory corner of house; ‘Yeh ek tonic ki tarah hote hai…’

Divya Dutta gave Pinkvilla an exclusive tour of her luxurious Mumbai home. While flaunting the glory corner of her house, the actress admitted that awards mattered to her. She compared the awards to a kind of tonic for actors.

In an exclusive segment with Pinkvilla, Divya Dutta revealed that she loved the ‘Glory Corner’ of her home. She said, “Ghar me yeh joke hota hai ki isko hum aur badhaenge aage (There is a joke in the house that we will expand it further).”

Talking about the importance of awards, Divya shared, “Hum log kehte hain ki awards matter karte hai ya nahi (We often say that awards matter or not), but awards do matter. Yeh ek tonic ki tarah hote hain hum sabke liye, jab aapke haath me trophy hoti hai, aapke apne log aapko acknowledge karte hain, appreciate karte hai, aapki apni clan aapko sarhati hai... woh sab memories hoti hai aapki (It is like a tonic for all of us; when you have a trophy in your hand, your own people acknowledge you, appreciate you, your clan appreciates you. These are all your memories).”

Watch the full house tour video here!

Divya Dutta further revealed, “You look at them, you memorize, and you say thank you for all these lovely awards that I got. I think all the awards are very special. Inn mein kuch woh bhi hain jo mere school college mein best student award ya kuch best actor award mila tha toh 2-3 shayad woh bhi rakhi hue hain maine (Among these, there are some like best student award or best actor award that I got in my school college, so maybe 2-3 of them are also there).”

She added, “Of course the national award and the other awards, literary awards as well, kyunki ab main kitaabein bhi likhti hun (because I also write books).”

The Veer-Zaara actress concluded that it felt nice, and she was grateful for this corner in her life.

