EXCLUSIVE: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja admits he didn't like and fought over her short skirts; says ‘Woh itna backward tha na…’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987. The latter recently recalled wearing a saree for her first meeting with her mother-in-law. Sunita shared that Govinda didn’t like her wearing short skirts and they also fought over it. She said that he was very ‘backward.’

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja recalled how she had a lot of difficulty in wearing a saree during her first meeting with her mother-in-law. She revealed that she was very young, only 16 years old, and she didn’t know how to wear a saree.

When asked whose help she took, Sunita said, “Khud hi mummy ko dekh rahi thi pehna hua toh teda meda... pyaar me dekho kya kya karna padta hai. Andha pyaar tha mera tab… ab nahi (laughs). Aise hi teda meda pehen ke main chali gayi mother-in-law ko milne ke liye. But unhone bahut mujhe pyaar diya (I wore it myself only in a haphazard manner, just looking at mummy who wore it… see what I have to do in love. My love was blind then… not now. I went like that only to meet my mother-in-law. But she loved me very much).”

Advertisement

Sunita mentioned that Govinda had only asked her to wear a saree. She disclosed that the Raja Babu actor didn’t like her choice of clothes. She stated, “Unko nafrat tha ki main sirf shorts pehenti thi aur short skirts pehenti thi. Mera baal bhi boy cut tha jab main mili thi Govinda ko. Toh yeh bola mujhe, ‘Arre yeh toh ladka hai, yeh hai…,’ hum log ka jhagda bahut hota tha pehle (He hated that I only wore shorts and short skirts. My hair was also boy cut when I met Govinda. So he told me, ‘This is a boy…,’ we used to fight a lot earlier).”

Sunita further shared, “Mereko pasand hi nahi tha woh kyunki itna backward tha na ekdum. Toh baad me jhagda ladayi karte karte kab pyaar ho gaya pata hi nahi chala (I didn't like him at all because he was so backward. Later, while quarreling and fighting, I didn't realize when I fell in love).”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview with Sunita Ahuja right here!

During the same interview, Sunita Ahuja talked about her relationship with Govinda’s mother. She revealed that she got married to him because of her mother-in-law and added that they never fought like typical ‘saas-bahu.’

Sunita shared, “Unki mummy ne mujhe pasand kiya tha aur main aaj bhi bolti hun maine humesha yahi bola hai ki aaj mera Govinda se shaadi hua meri mother-in-law ki wajah se. Humara kabhi jhagda, ladayi nahi hua jaise saas aur bahu ka hota hai na humne kabhi nahi ek dusre ke sath jhagda kiya (His mother liked me and I say it even today, I have always said that I got married to Govinda because of my mother-in-law. We have never fought, we have not fought like mother-in-law and sister-in-law do, we have never fought with each other).”

Sharing the reason behind not fighting and bonding with her mother-in-law, Sunita added, “Hum dono ka raashi ek ha. Unka birthday 7 june ko tha aur mera 15 june. Toh humara bahut jamta tha ek dusre se (We both have the same zodiac sign. Her birthday was on 7th June and mine was on 15th June. So we got along very well with each other).”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such Bollywood updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan reveals Gabbar Is Back co-star Akshay Kumar gave best advice; recalls how it changed her life