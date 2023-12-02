EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles

Starring actors Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in key roles, The Dirty Picture had a theatrical release on December 2, 2011. As the film clocks 12 years since its release today, the movie’s director, Milan Luthria exclusively told Pinkvilla about the tussle that he underwent during the filming process, including issues related to casting procedures and how, at one point, he believed that the film would be shelved.

In addition, Emraan Hashmi also delved into his project and said that The Dirty Picture occupies a special place in his heart and that he feels proud to have been a part of the daring team.

Filming posed yet another challenge as Vidya's image conflicted with her character: Director Milan Luthria as he recalls The Dirty Picture days

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Luthria opened up on his film, which turns 12 today, and recalled three instances wherein he felt the film would be shelved. While the first issue revolved around the casting process, filming acted as another tussle owing to Vidya Balan’s conflicting image with her character. In addition, the title also posed a threat after distributors began to raise concerns, according to Milan.

“Creating the Dirty Picture was a journey filled with challenges that tested our commitment to the project. There were three crucial moments when it seemed the film might not happen. Firstly, we had casting hurdles, but my choice of Vidya Balan prevailed. Filming posed yet another challenge as Vidya's image conflicted with her character, yet a quick transformation by Vikram Gaikwad brought Reshma to life. Our last challenge was when distributors raised concerns about the title, but Ektaa Kapoor's strong determination, by putting in her own money, ensured the film's release. And on Monday after the release, there were special shows in India, only for ladies,” mentioned the filmmaker.

Emraan Hashmi, who was seen in The Dirty Picture as Abraham, calls the film ‘bold’ with a ‘realistic vision’

Hashmi was also seen sharing the screen space with Vidya in the 2011 film. Delving into the project, Emraan went into a flashback and said that the movie was a bold one with a narrative that was way ahead of its time. In addition, he said that The Dirty Picture holds a special place in his heart and that he feels proud to have been part of a daring team that pushed all boundaries.

Furthermore, he expressed his pleasure in diving into the complex character that had a dark side to it in the film.

"The Dirty Picture holds a special place in my heart as it completes 12 years today. The film's bold, ahead-of-its-time narrative, coupled with a realistic vision from the team, resonated with audiences. It's always a pleasure to delve into intense and diverse human experiences and play a complex character with dark emotions who deeply loves the movie's protagonist. I'm proud to have been part of a team that dared to push boundaries and connect with audiences on a profound level," shared Emraan.

