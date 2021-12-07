EXCLUSIVE: Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet on Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding; Reveals if singer will perform

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left for their royal wedding in Rajasthan yesterday, and the pre wedding functions are expected to begin from today. Many celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today as they left for the big wedding. Few of the names include director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan. Singer Gurdas Maan and his wife Manjeet Maan were also clicked as they left for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. They are friends with Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manjeet Maan spoke about the wedding and gave her blessings to the soon-to-wed couple. “We are feeling very nice and happy. Both are getting married and we are wishing them all the best. Dono future mein bahut acha saath nibhayein, acha kaam karein, aur apne parents ka naam roshan karein (In the future, they should support each other, do good work and make their parents proud). Even during Vicky’s film release, Maan saab had gone for it’s press conference. So we are like a family,” she states.

Will Gurdas Maan also be performing at the wedding? “He is not really performing, but how one does for a family function, he might do that if he wants to. But not as a performer,” she informs.

Meanwhile, other guests who are expected to attend the nuptials are Ali Abbas Zafar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Farah Khan and Sidharth Malhotra.

