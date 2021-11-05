EXCLUSIVE: Here’s where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are getting married; Read Deets

It seems like the wedding season is officially here. Rumours are that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot in December. Ankita Lokhande is also getting married to boyfriend Vicky Jain next month. Additionally, it was recently reported that Rajkummar Rao and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa are getting married this month, with the dates being rumoured to be November 10, 11 and 12. We now have a new update on this much awaited wedding.

Pinkvilla has learnt that Raj and Patralekhaa are getting married in Rajasthan. “They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding,” informs a source close to the development. Raj and Patralekhaa have worked together in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama, CityLights, and in the Ekta Kapoor backed web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for many years now. On her birthday in February this year, Rao had taken to social media to wish his lady love. “Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. मेरे मुस्कुराने की वजह तुम हॊ.”

Vicky and Katrina too are rumoured to be tying the knot in Rajasthan at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

We reached out to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

Also Read | Birthday girl Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's UNSEEN goofy snap with friends is unmissable