EXCLUSIVE: How was Sunny Deol’s iconic handpump scene shot in Gadar 2? Utkarsh Sharma-Simrat Kaur reveal

Gadar 2, the highly anticipated masala action film which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which was released on August 11, Friday, is now creating new records with its whopping opening collections at the box office. Along with Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 features a stellar star cast including popular actress Ameesha Patel, and young actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur opened up about Gadar 2, and revealed how Deol's iconic 'handpump' scene was shot in the film. Read the excerpts of the chat, here:

Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur open up about Sunny Deol's handpump scene

The young actor, who played the son of Tara Singh and Sakeena (iconic characters played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel) in Gadar 2, extensively spoke about the film and its making, especially the iconic handpump scene. "For that scene, actually it was difficult to shoot because everyone on set has a mobile. When we were making Gadar in 2001, things were different. Now, even the extra artists who come to the sets have a mobile. When they hear about Gadar 2, they want to shoot something on set and upload it," remarked Utkarsh Sharma.

"So we purposely avoided discussing the 'handpump' scene on sets. We kept it a secret so that there is excitement and hype to it. The scene was shot secretly, no other actor was on set. We knew the scene obviously, and Sunny Deol shot for the scene early morning. Even we (Utkarsh and Simran) were not on the set," he added. "When they were planning the shoot a day earlier in the location in Lucknow, people saw the property - the handpump, and immediately there was a large crowd. Then we had to change the location, as it was impossible to shoot there," recalled the young actor.

Watch Gadar 2 actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur's interview with Pinkvilla, below:

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol reprised his celebrated character Tara Singh in the Anil Sharma directorial, while Ameesha Patel returned to play his dear wife Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma appears in the role of Tara and Sakeena's son Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete in Gadar 2, while Simrat Kaur appears as his love interest, Muskaan. The mass action thriller is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies.

