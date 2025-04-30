Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Sunny Deol's action drama stays low on 3rd Wednesday; eyes end of its run

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer Jaat, released on April 10, is nearing the end of its theatrical run. This Gopichand Malineni directorial also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and others in prominent roles. As the film has been running at an average to decent pace, the hype was lowered in its third week.

In its past 2 days i.e., the third Tuesday and third Wednesday, Jaat’s day-wise collection stood consistent with a net of Rs 75 lakh each. However, this was expected from the movie as it has been in the cinemas for over three weeks now.

In its last 20 days, Jaat collected Rs 83.75 crore net nationwide. Looking at its current trend, this Sunny Deol starrer will end its run near a net total of Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore. Although its initial days gave higher expectations, Gopichand Malineni's helmer will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat marks Sunny Deol's comeback in theaters after two years as he was last seen in Anil Sharma's 2023 directorial, Gadar 2. As the 2023 film emerged as the highest-grosser of Sunny Deol’s career, Jaat has ended up as the second-highest-grosser of the actor, just behind Gadar 2.

The film will end its run soon because of the upcoming new releases of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. Other films like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna have already occupied the theaters. Interestingly, the film faced competition from Salman Khan during its opening days also, standing against his last Eid release Sikandar.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you.

