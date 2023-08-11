Gadar 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and team to host special screening for President of India on Sunday

Gadar 2, the highly anticipated project that features Sunny Deol in the lead role, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The period action drama, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has garnered the attention of audiences with its promising trailer and soulful songs. Sunny Deol is reprising the celebrated character Tara Singh in the film, which is helmed by Anil Sharma. Interestingly, team Gadar 2 is set to host a special screening of the film for the honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Gadar 2 team to host special screening for President of India Droupadi Murmu

As per the latest updates, Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 are set to host a special screening of their ambitious film for Droupadi Murmu, the honorable President of India. Pinkvilla has Exclusively learnt that the cast and crew members are planning to host the private screening for the President on the upcoming Sunday (August 13, 2023), in New Delhi.

Interestingly, it was the President’s office that requested a special screening of the highly anticipated film, which has massive hype surrounding its release thanks to the promising trailer and soulful songs. The exciting update was officially confirmed by the officials of the production banner Zee Studios, in an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

About Gadar 2

As mentioned before, Sunny Deol is set to play Tara Singh once again in the upcoming period action thriller. Ameesha Patel, on the other hand, is returning to play the role of Sakeena, his love interest-turned-wife. Utkarsh Sharma will appear in the role of Tara Singh and Sakeena’s son Charanjeet Singh in the film. Reportedly, Gadar 2 revolves around Tara’s journey to Pakistan to save his son, who is imprisoned during the ‘Crush India’ campaign.

The project features a stellar star cast including Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in the supporting roles. Mithoon composed the songs for Gadar 2, while Monty Sharma composed the background score. Najeeb Khan is the director of photography. The much-awaited project is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies.

