EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan reveals he cut out his social life for Fighter, 'I didn't meet friends for a year'

Hrithik Roshan is among the most admired actors in India who has entertained audiences across three decades. His last release Fighter is doing reasonably in theatres as it has crossed Rs 200 crores worldwide in 5 days and makes its way towards Rs 300 crores gross. The actor graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his following the release of Fighter, where he talked about his movie choices, his preparation on films and most importantly work-life balance.

Hrithik Roshan Addresses Not Doing As Many Films As One Would Expect From Him

Hrithik Roshan, in his exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, addressed not doing as many films as one would expect from a star like him. In his career of around 24 years, he has been part of just 26 theatrical releases. His contemporaries have made far more films in comparison. The actor said, "I am extremely happy with my peace. Infact, I need to put in more things in my life to do, that I enjoy apart from just my work. So I am on that journey constantly."

Hrithik Roshan Shares How Fighter Cut Out His Social Life For A Year

Hrithik then opened up on how rigorous his journey of Fighter was, where he had to cut out on his social life. He said, "When I was doing Fighter, I had to go through 3 transformations and it cut out my entire social life. I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9pm everyday. So I was like, 'Hey. It cannot go on like this. This is not quality life'. This is important to do if you are trying to find a place. I have found a place for myself and now I need to be engaged, and aspire to live good days. That's what we should always finally end up aspiring."

Hrithik Roshan Feels Work Should Constitute Only 50 Percent Of One's Life

Stressing upon work-life balance in life, the Fighter actor said, "Sunrise to sunset and after that in the night; What are your days like. What are you doing in your day? What are the thoughts in the day. That's so important. So your work needs to become 50 percent of your life. The other 50 percent needs to be your life". Through his interaction, he acknowledged actors who work round the year to put bread on the table for their families but cleared that he is not in that position.

Fighter Is Playing In Theatres

Fighter Is Playing In Theatres

