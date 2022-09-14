EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan & team Vikram Vedha to launch Alcoholia on September 17

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha is the next big theatrical release of the Hindi Film Industry. The action thriller, directed by Pushkar & Gayatri, is headed for a September 30, 2022 release across cinema halls. The team has so far launched the teaser and trailer, spiking excitement among the cine-goers. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team Vikram Vedha is all set to launch their first song, Alcoholia, at a grand event in Mumbai on September 17.

“The first song of the film is Alcoholia, picturized on Hrithik Roshan. As the title suggests, it’s a fun number and will feature Hrithik in a dancing avatar that’s not been seen before. The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar,” revealed a source close to the development. The event will take place in the Maximum City in presence of media and fans. “The campaign of Vikram Vedha is driven by fans. Earlier, the trailer was screened for fans in multiple cities and now, the first song too will be launched amidst the fan presence,” the source added. While the first two assets of the film focused on action, dialogue and thrill, the visuals of this song will give us a glimpse into the lighter side of Vedha.