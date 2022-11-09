EXCLUSIVE: Is Abhishek Bachchan reuniting with dad Amitabh Bachchan for a film? Actor REVEALS

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy promoting his web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. The show also stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher and it went live on an OTT platform today. During the promotions, Abhishek and the entire team got chatty with Pinkvilla and spilled the beans on their show. Abhishek, who is garnering praises for his performance, also spoke about his possible reunion with his megastar father, Amitabh Bachchan for a project.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have worked in several films like Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Paa. Their film Paa was released in 2009 and since then, fans have been waiting to see the father-son duo together in a film. During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Abhishek was asked if fans can expect a collaboration between the two. The actor said that he would love to do a film with his father since it's long overdue. Abhishek shared, "I would love that. I would love to work with him again. Paa was the last time we worked together, that released in 2009. So it's long overdue, I'd love to do another film with him."

Have there been any offers that came in the past which never worked out? To this, Abhishek said, "I don't think it's nice to talk about films that didn't work out. It's disrespectful to the makers. But obviously, as an actor, who wouldn't want to work with him? I think we should now actively try and make it happen because yes, it's long overdue. I enjoy working with him, I get to learn so much."

Watch the interview here:

