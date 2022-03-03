Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘People didn't take me seriously’, says Neelam Kothari on becoming an entrepreneur

Like every year, Pinkvilla is back with the third season of the special segment, ‘Woman Up’ just days ahead of International Women’s Day. In the third episode of the annual segment, the team got in touch with Neelam Kothari Soni who spoke about her upcoming projects, being a mother, turning an entrepreneur, and more. The ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame shared her struggle with the transition of becoming a businesswoman from an actress.

Neelam told Pinkvilla, “That was more difficult for me than joining films. Films was a cakewalk. The transition of becoming a businesswoman and becoming a jeweller, people did not take me seriously in the beginning. I would say for the first 5-6 years I slogged, even though I came from…my dad my grandfather all are from…It’s a family business. Even then people didn’t take me seriously. Because they said oh she is an actress, now she has got nothing to do. She has become a jewellery designer. So I got all that. So that was really really tough. But I stuck to it and thanks to my dad. He said ‘you know what, you have got the eye, you have got the talent, stick with it.”

When asked about her opinion if a man was in her place and became an entrepreneur, would it have been easier for him? Neelam said, “Honestly, I think for a man…for most men to multitask, is close to impossible. I mean right now I’m acting, I’m a mother, I’m a wife, daughter, businesswoman, I have got another venture coming up. So I know I’m bosting but I think a lot of men cannot multitask. So, I think women have the ability and they have the inner strength and the drive, I feel.”

On the work front, Neelam is all set to appear in ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ season 2.

Watch the full interview here:

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on quitting acting while being on top, how she healed post bad times