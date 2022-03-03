Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on doing botox on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: What’s the big deal

On the third episode of Woman Up S3 on Pinkvilla, we talked to the graceful and charming Neelam Kothari Soni. The actress and entrepreneur opened up about her thought-process behind it, and what she feels about the procedures, Moreover, she also talked about dealing with trolls.

We asked Neelam if she was comfortable getting filmed while getting her botox done on the reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, as not many celebrities talk about it so openly. The actress replied, “So I just feel you know people make such a big deal of botox and you know all these procedures and whatever and I just feel ‘what’s the big deal’? You are gonna age one day and you are gonna do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. And I just feel why not and I was like ‘you know what people take themselves too seriously what’s the big deal?’ That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much of thought? Oh my god first time…No! I just told the crew that listen I’m facing the camera and I’m gonna do this, you guys film it. It was the first time that I’m doing it and they just grabbed the opportunity and…”

When asked if there was no discussion at home, Neelam replied, “Not at all. I just didn’t think it was such a big deal. I mean what is there to hide? Sometimes I just see women and I feel oh my God for her age she looks really good. I just wish I knew what she does? Who she goes to? What does she…you know what is the regime for? I just feel so what? If you can help another woman, I told myself and Sameer also told me and Karan also told me…he says if you are gonna do a reality show like Bollywood wives, if you’re gonna do it then you gotta give your 100%. If you gonna hold back, don’t do it. You know we are putting our lives out there, we are putting ourselves out there and I just felt that it’s really not a big deal.”

Watch Neelam Kothar talk about botox below:

Further, we asked Neelam how she dealt with the trolls. “There was more love…ok! And when I say this…when I was doing films the only way we could connect with our fans was fan mail…The actual letter that you would get and this was the first time actually…I saw how many people out there actually loved me…so many times if I’m at a mall or if I’m taking a bite at the airport…like I have mother’s and daughter’s…sometimes daughter and father running to me like ‘oh mam I’m such a big fan and the little kid is saying, I saw your Bollywood wives and you know it’s so cute and so lovely…It’s just amazing,” the actress and entrepreneur concluded.

