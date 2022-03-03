Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari Soni felt traumatised on dealing with invasion in personal life

International Women’s Day is around the corner. Ahead of it, Pinkvilla has also come up with its new season of Woman Up where we sit down with actresses of the entertainment industry and talk to them on various topics. Today in episode third, we have Neelam Kothari Soni, who was ruling the industry in the 90’s. She opened up on many topics including dealing with trolls, fashion and work back then. The actress admits that it was not easy to face trolls when technology was not much advanced as it is now.

When asked how did she deal with invasion in her personal life, Neelam replied, “I found it extremely difficult, extremely difficult. Luckily, there was no social media, there was no internet. So… but, everybody read the film magazines. Be it Cine Blitz, Stardust, everybody read it, you know! It was rough. It was very very hard and I think anyone from this industry who says that you know a nasty article or a rumour doesn’t affect them, I think they would be a liar. Because it does affect you and I think because it does and because I think I was so young and I wasn’t from this industry and my family is not from this industry, I found it very difficult to deal with it at times.”

She further explains that there were days when she did not step out of her house. “I was just traumatised and I was devastated with nasty articles. You know you just ask yourself why? You know was that really necessary? I think the media nowadays is a lot kinder, a lot nicer. Back then it was, they were, they were brutal. I think over here now with social media and Instagram and Twitter, it's more the trolls that are attacking the celebs or the actors or the actresses more than the journalists,” the actress added.

Talking about fashion in the 90’s, the actress said, “My maasi and my mum used to do my styling, hence the high necklines. I mean I wore shorts and I wore short skirts because I was comfortable in them. But, whereas my necklines and everything so…”

When asked if did that ever hamper work? Neelam said no. “Because I think I started off so young and because I think I had this image of a baby doll with a babyface. So if I ever tried to sort of reveal or you know… I don’t think that it would have suited me and I don’t think people would have accepted me that way. It’s a personal choice and no one is forcing anyone to show skin. I mean does anyone force Salman to remove his shirt? No. The audiences want to see that. Why are we only talking about women? I mean men also show skin,” she added.

On the work front, Neelam was last seen in the web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

