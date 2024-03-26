EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sharma on challenges faced while making Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan; ‘Lot of frustration was there’

Maidaan, one of the most eagerly awaited movies, is finally set to hit theaters this April. The sports drama, a biopic on the life of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is headlined by Ajay Devgn and promises to showcase the golden era of Indian football. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Amit Sharma shed light on the numerous challenges encountered during the making of the film.

Maidaan director Amit Sharma on continuous challenges during shooting of film

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma opened up about the significant challenges encountered during the film's extensive journey. Reflecting on the hurdles faced, Sharma shared, “When the film started, I didn't think it would be such a long journey. But Covid was the biggest factor that halted the shooting of the film, then it started again, then stopped again, and then started again. So challenges were there.”

Amidst the frustrations encountered, Sharma maintained faith in timing, remarking, “A lot of frustration was there. But I believe everything has its right time, even the right time for release, and I think that time has come for this film, the right time for it to be released."

Detailing the production process of Maidaan, Sharma revealed, “We had started shooting in August 2019, and by February 2020, we had completed 65% of the film, with some scenes and matches remaining. The matches were international matches, and the players participating were traveling from outside. That's when the lockdown was imposed.”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

He continued, “All the players had arrived, and just three days before the shooting was scheduled to begin, the lockdown was announced starting March 24. We thought we would wait for the 14-day quarantine period to end and then resume shooting, but that didn't happen because lockdown went on for long. So, shooting the football scenes at that time was a big challenge."

Discussing further challenges including contracting COVID-19 and facing a cyclone, Sharma elaborated, “Then, when we resumed shooting in 2021 for the matches, we contracted Covid, about 12-13 people in the team. So, shooting had to stop again. And when we started shooting again on April 14, 2021, another lockdown was imposed. Challenges kept coming, and then a cyclone hit. Our entire set was destroyed, but the determination was there to complete the film, and complete it properly.”

Expressing gratitude for Boney Kapoor's unwavering support, Sharma stated, “I wanted to shoot football in a particular way, and for that, I needed time, planning and all of that I got when you have a producer like Boney Kapoor on your side; you will get everything to finish the film.”

About Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

Maidaan features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in important roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this much-anticipated project is directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. Viewers can mark their calendars as Maidaan arrives in cinemas on April 10, 2024, poised to delight audiences on the occasion of Eid.

ALSO READ: ‘Ajay Devgn’s image in my mind was of Singham’ says Maidaan director Amit Sharma who had ‘doubts’ about actor