EXCLUSIVE: Is Vicky Kaushal open to doing family comedies post Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's success? Actor reveals

Vicky Kaushal is getting ready for the upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this movie is highly anticipated this year and features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. The actor was also featured in the family-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and now the actor has revealed whether he is doing more films in the genre in the future.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal who played the lead role in the family-comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was asked whether he would like to build on that genre since the audience loved him in the “boy next door characters”. To this, the Sam Bahadur actor mentioned that he doesn't plan to work in a specific genre or have a particular goal within that genre at the moment. Instead, he reacts to scripts.

When he receives a script and feels a connection, he thinks, 'This story is great, the role is wonderful, it's something different for me, it's new,' and he simply immerses himself in it. He said, “my approach is never ki mujhe ye genre me abhi na mujhe yahi genre karna hai ya isme mujhe aisa kuch karna hai. I react to a script, ki script aati hai mujhe connect karti hai, I feel ki yaar ye kahani achi thi, role pyaara tha, aisa kuch pehle nahi kiya hai, ye naya hai mere liye and I just dive into it.”

He further mentioned that he trusts his instinct and doesn't set specific goals like sticking to a particular genre or planning how much he'll do in it. He said, “I never say ki yaar yehi genre mein ab mujhe karte rehna hai ya itna isme karunga ya utna usme karunga. Mera dimaag waise chalta nahi hai, it’s too calculative. My instinct should tell me ki yaar this is a good story and you should be a part of it and I just dive into it.”

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is a movie about the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will portray the main character, while Fatima Sana Shaikh will play the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra will take on the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife.

The film will hit the theaters on December 1, this year.

