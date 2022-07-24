EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar receives a Samman Patra from Income Tax department - Termed highest tax payer again

Akshay Kumar is the busiest actor of Bollywood, who often believes in the saying 'Time Lost Is Never Regained Again'. The Khiladi has multiple projects lined up over the next one year, and is not looking to stop anytime soon. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that on Sunday Morning, the Income Tax Department has felicitated Akshay Kumar with a Samman Patra and termed him one of the highest tax payer from the Hindi film industry.

While the actor is shooting in the UK for his upcoming film with Tinu Desai, the Samman Patra was received by his team on his behalf. This isn't the first instance when Akshay has been bestowed with this honour, as the actor has constantly been among the highest tax payers of India over the last 5 years. "He has the maximum number of films today, as well as ruling the endorsement world. It's no surprise for him to feature in the highest tax payer list of India," a source close to the development told us.

On the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for Jaswant Singh Gill biopic in the UK. He is expected to return to India in the first week of August and dive into the promotions of his next film, Raksha Bandhan, which is gearing up for an August 11, 2022 release. His other films lined up for release in the coming few months include Cinderella/Katputli, Ram Setu, Selfie and Oh My God 2. After the Jawant Singh Gill biopic, Akshay soon to begin projects include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a comedy with Mudassar Aziz, an air force based action drama with Dinesh Vijan and another film with Dharma Production, among many more. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay Kumar and his future projects.

