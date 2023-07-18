EXCLUSIVE: Japan requests dubbing of Bawaal in Japanese; Driven by World War II Relevance

Following the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for the release of his next, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film is gearing up for a big premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 and initial reports from the screenings hosted so far are extremely positive. Just 3 days ahead of the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the producer, Sajid Naidadwala has received a special request from Japan.

Sajid Nadiadwala has received requests from Japan to dub the film in the Japanese language

According to a source close to the development, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received requests from Japan to dub the film in the Japanese language. “The requests have come in from the Japanese audience. They have expressed their interest to dub it in the local language as due to the World War 2 connection, the film has the potential to resonate with the audience in Japan. There are conversations in Japan taking Bawaal as the subject matter of the film touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2, which also forms a part of Japan’s history,” a source close to the development shared.

Japan was one of the most affected countries during World War 2

To the unknown, Japan was one of the most affected countries during World War 2 and Bawaal showcases the element of World War 2. "Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It's still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of Bawaal is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received," the spokesperson of the production house has confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.

Bawaal releases digitally on the 21st of July, 2023

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. The film will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21st.

ALSO READ: Bawaal song Dilon ki Doriyan OUT: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's pre-wedding peppy number will get you grooving