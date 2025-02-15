Are Kriti Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia in Delhi to meet parents amid their wedding news? WATCH

Kriti Sanon frequently makes news for her rumored romance with Kabir Bahia. Though the two have never confirmed their relationship, they are often spotted together. Recently, she was seen at Delhi airport alongside Kabir, sparking buzz once again. Reports suggest the duo has arrived to meet family, fueling speculation about a possible wedding.

Yes, you heard it right! Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia were recently spotted at the airport, walking together. She tried to keep a low profile, covering her face with a mask, cap, and sunglasses, yet looked effortlessly stylish in a white top, blue denim, and a black jacket.

Meanwhile, Kabir kept it uber-cool in an all-black ensemble, pairing a simple t-shirt with matching pants and shoes. Their coordinated look and chemistry exuded pure couple goals!

Reports suggest that the actress and her rumored BF have arrived in Delhi to meet their parents, adding fuel to the ongoing wedding speculations. If rumors are to be believed, they might tie the knot by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were recently spotted at a wedding in Bengaluru, where their bond was evident despite a slightly blurred viral clip. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, they were seen deeply engaged in conversation, enjoying the festivities together. Kabir stayed close to the actress as they interacted with guests, further fueling romance rumors.

Kabir, a London-based entrepreneur, has largely remained out of the public eye. Though the two have never addressed dating speculations, their frequent outings and viral moments keep the buzz alive.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Do Patti on Netflix, which also marked her debut as a producer. Next, she will reunite with Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. She takes on the intense role of Mukti, with her first-look video recently unveiled. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.