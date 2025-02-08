Bollywood Newswrap, February 8: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas stun post Siddharth’s wedding; two granted bail in Salman Khan assassination plot case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an assassination attempt and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Today, February 8, 2025, was packed with numerous Bollywood updates. This newswrap is here to help if you missed out on reading any important stories. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas making a stunning appearance post Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to two accused being granted bail in Salman Khan assassination plot case , here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 8, 2025:

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greet paps post Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra’s brother tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7, 2025. A day after the wedding, Priyanka and Nick stepped out to greet the paparazzi. They looked stunning in their Indian traditional attire.

2. Two men accused in Salman Khan Assassination plot case granted bail

Two men accused of being part of a foiled conspiracy to assassinate Salman Khan have now been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. According to the Hindustan Times, Vaspi Mehmud Khan, alias Wasim Chikna, and Gaurav Vinod Bhatia, alias Sandeep Bishnoi, received bail due to insufficient evidence.

3. Kriti Sanon spotted post dinner date with rumored beau Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai late last night. The actress was seen exiting a restaurant with a female friend, and Kabir walked right behind the duo. The rumored couple was all smiles as they left together in their car.

4. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira showers love on Loveyapa

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram to share her review of the latest movie Loveyapa. Praising her brother Junaid Khan, she said, “If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role!”

Lauding his and Khushi Kapoor’s emotional scenes, Ira added, “Junaid and @khushikapoor are such good on-screen cry-ers!”

5. Priyanka Chopra drops inside glimpses from brother Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra posted a series of pictures and videos from Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding on her Instagram. She was seen tying their knot tightly. Nick Jonas and his parents enjoyed dancing in the baraat.

