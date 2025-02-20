Kriti Sanon won't tie the knot with rumored beau Kabir Bahia in 2025 for THIS reason? Here’s what we know

Kriti Sanon has been rumored to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia for a long time. They have been spotted together at many events. festivals, and vacations. Recently, there were speculations about the duo getting married very soon. However, it has now been learned that Kriti and Kabir won’t be tying the knot in 2025 due to the actress’ busy schedule.

According to a recent report in India Today, Kriti Sanon doesn’t plan to get married to Kabir Bahia this year. She recently kickstarted the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s movie Tere Ishk Mein in Delhi. A source revealed to the portal that she will be completely focused on the filming for the next few months. After wrapping that up, Kriti will reportedly move onto her next venture, apparently a highly anticipated sequel, without much of a break.

The source stated, “With so much going on work wise, marriage is definitely not on the cards this year.”

On February 17, 2025, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram Stories as she began shooting for Tere Ishk Mein. She posted an image of a clapperboard from the sets and said, “Day 1 Lets go! Such a good feeling being back on set.. Doing what I love the most!”

Kriti will be seen opposite Dhanush in the romantic drama. The film was officially announced earlier this year. An intense teaser introduced Kriti’s character Mukti. The caption said, “Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that’s unforgettable.”

Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It is slated to release in cinemas on November 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Kriti Sanon has come on board the sequel to the 2012 rom-com Cocktail. Kriti will be reuniting with her Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Shahid Kapoor for this movie. Another actress will complete the love triangle. Cocktail 2 will be directed by Homi Adajania, and it is expected to go on floors in May 2025.