EXCLUSIVE: Kajol REVEALS the best quality of Aamir Khan as an actor; ‘He worked very hard to not get stylised’

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol opened up about working with Aamir Khan, and his best quality as an actor. Read the excerpts from the chat...

Kajol is one of those rare Bollywood stars who have enjoyed unparalleled stardom in every phase of their careers. The actress, who is extremely choosy with the roles she picks, stunned the audiences with her stellar performance in the 2006-released film Fanaa. Kajol's impeccable chemistry with leading man Aamir Khan earned much love from film fanatics, who are now eagerly waiting for the stars to share the screen again. The long wait is now coming to an end, with the upcoming film Salaam Venky.

Kajol REVEALS Aamir Khan's best quality as an actor

In the interview, Kajol revealed that she gets along with Aamir Khan very well, and keeps meeting him on and off. The Salaam Venky actress also revealed what she loves the most about the Laal Singh Chaddha star. "I really, really respect him as an actor. And I think the great thing about him as an actor is that he has managed somehow, and I think worked very very hard, to not get stylised," said Kajol.

"There is nothing called a 'typical' Aamir Khan film. There are no typical 'Aamir' things that you are looking for in every film, besides the fact that it is going to be a good film. I think he works very hard in just making a good film," added the talented actress.

Kajol about Aamir Khan's role in Salaam Venky

The Salaam Venky actress also opened up on Aamir Khan's role in the Revathy directorial. "I don't want to say too much, but he is absolutely fantastic in the film," stated Kajol about Mr. Perfectionist's special appearance in her next outing.

Watch Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla: