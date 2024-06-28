EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan on Hindustani 3: “I am also playing Senapathy’s father”

28 years after the cult, Hindustani, Shankar and Kamal Haasan have reunited on the sequel, Hindustani 2, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 12. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie brings back the vigilante, Senapathy in the modern world to take on corrupt practices of India. At the Pinkvilla Masterclass, the acting legend, Kamal Haasan confirmed the return of Senapathy in Hindustani 3 as well.

"I am playing Senapathy's father too"

Kamal Haasan informed that Hindustani has been split into part 2 and part 3. “There is no edit in my mind, as for me, both are the same film. However, the audience will get to watch the journey of Senapathy in Hindustani 2, which continues forward in Hindustani 3,” Kamal Haasan shared. The actor went ahead to inform that the two-part journey is full of surprises and he is excited for the audience’ reaction.

Director Shankar has used de-aging technique to go back to the 1900s, showcasing the younger days of Senapathy. “But more than the De-aging factor, I got the chance to tell Senapathy, ‘I am your father’. It was a great pleasure. While everyone is celebrating Senapathy, I got this opportunity of saying, ‘I am your baap, so mind your own business’. Basically, I am also playing Senapathy’s father, however, that part is not there in Hindustani 2,” he said.

"Hindustani 2 has a hook for Hindustani 3"

Kamal Haasan further added, “That’s the hook for you to come back to Hindustani 3. Now you will understand, why I picked up Hindustani 2, because I was waiting for the dessert. And I have to go through the main course to end up there.”

Watch this full conversation with Kamal Haasan below, wherein he opened up about Hindustani 2, reunion with Shankar, possibilities of teaming up with Rajinikanth, Thug Life and a lot more.

