The Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD has taken an extraordinary start at the box office in India as the all India gross collection is coming in the range of Rs 107 to 112 crore as per early estimates. Leading from the front is Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which has grossed in the North of Rs 62 crore on the first day, followed by the North Indian market contributing Rs 27 crore to the total business.

Kalki 2898 AD is the 4th biggest opener of all time in India

The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan film has done well in, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala too with the three markets scoring Rs 10.50 crore, Rs 5.50 crore and Rs 2.75 crore respectively. The all India gross for Kalki 2898 AD is the fourth biggest of all time after Bahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 133 crore), RRR (Rs 131 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 127.50 crore). It’s also the second biggest opener of all time for Prabhas after the SS Rajamouli epic. The list of top 5 openers in India is dominated by Prabhas, which speaks volumes about the pull he has among the audience all across the country.

The All India Nett for Kalki is flirting with the Rs 100 crore mark, with estimates in the range of Rs 90 crore to Rs 95 crore. Kalki 2898 AD has taken a strong start overseas as well with a lot of records coming down crumbling in markets like USA and Germany to name some. The first day business in the international markets seems to be around the USD 7 Million (INR 60 crore), taking global opening day total around the Rs 170 crore mark.

Advertisement

These are estimates and the actuals in the morning could be higher or lower depending on how well the mass belts have fared, especially towards the evening and night shows, which were hit due to the India vs England world cup semi final. The overall picture might have been higher by about 5 crore in India, if not for the match, placing the film closer to the Rs 175 crore mark globally.

Top 5 All India Openers Of All Time (GBOC)

Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs 133 crore

RRR: Rs 131 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: Rs 127.50 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 110 crore (Expected)

Salaar: Rs 93 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are estimates and the actual figures shall be updated in the morning.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Opening Day Box Office Trends: Prabhas, Deepika film headed to emerge biggest opener of 2024 in Hindi