EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt prepare for 5 city tour for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and co-starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, is all set to release in theatres, just in a little over two weeks, on the 28th of July, 2023. The rom-com marks the return of Karan Johar as a director, for the big screen, after almost 7 years. The trailer and the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have released digitally and they have received a good response. The makers have now decided to up the ante and for that, they shall be promoting their film across 5 cities in India.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Gear Up For A 5-City Promotional Tour For Their Film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for a 5-city tour to promote their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. From Monday, that is the 17th of July, 2023, the trio will start their 5-city promotional campaign. The campaign will begin in Baroda and it will go on for around 10 days, leading up to the release of the Ranveer-Alia rom-com. In this promotional tour, the trio will interact with fans and also release a few other assets of their film to increase the curiosity and excitement around the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Will Look To Build On The 100 Percent Success Record Of Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most successful Indian directors with a cent percent track record when it comes to theatrical releases, as a director. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he will look to continue his unbroken 25 year streak as a successful director. So far, everything seems to be going in favour of the film. More perspective on the hype of the film will be known once the advance bookings begin.

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani plays at a theatre near you from the 28th of July, 2023. The advance bookings for the film will begin in less than a couple of weeks.

ALSO READ: Is Karan Johar set to play a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Filmmaker REVEALS