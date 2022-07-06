EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar reveals not getting acting offers post-Bombay Velvet: Can redeem myself if given chance

Filmmaker Karan Johar needs no introduction. He has established himself as one of the leading director-producers in Hindi cinema and has directed some of the most iconic Hindi films over the last few decades. Johar made his directorial debut back in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a movie that continues to remain iconic. Later, he helmed some popular films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010), and more.

The filmmaker is all set to return to hosting with his popular chat show, Karan With Karan 7 and he is leaving no stones unturned to promote it. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, KJo talked about not getting any acting offers after Bombay Velvet, in which, he essayed the role of an antagonist named Kaizad Khambatta in the 2015 film and also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead. In a fun segment with us, he was asked to rate himself on a scale of 1-10 as an actor. To which, he said 2. "I am saying 2 because Bombay Velvet was a global disaster but I really feel if given an opportunity and no one has I think I can redeem myself as an actor. I really think I won't be so bad. I might be good also, but somebody's to give me a part. I got offered nothing after Bombay Velvet. I'm really upset about my prop status as an actor," said KJo.

Meanwhile, Karan's show, Koffee With Karan season 7 is set to premiere on July 7th onwards and will air on Disney+Hotstar. The first episode will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests.

