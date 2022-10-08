EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted her ‘Gen-Z lingo’

If you are a Kareena Kapoor Khan fan, you may already be aware that she has a WhatsApp group called ‘Guts’. She once revealed that she shares the group with her best friends, and that they judge people on what they wear. Certain words used by Kareena in the past- ‘guts’, ‘mess’ and more are now commonly being used by the Gen-Z, and Kareena wants credit for it. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that even Saif Ali Khan has picked up her ‘lingo’, and uses these words!

When asked about the ‘most Kareena thing’ that her hubby Saif Ali Khan has adapted, Kareena told Pinkvilla that it is her ‘lingo’! She went on to reveal the specific words that Saif has started using, and then shared that the whole world is talking like that. She said that it has become the ‘Gen-Z lingo’ and then jokingly added that she wants credit for all of it.

“I think my lingo! Guts, mess- I think that the whole world is talking like that yeah? It's become the Gen-Z lingo suddenly everyone's like 'Guts' and 'Mess' and I'm like I want credit for all this,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about her WhatsApp group called ‘Guts’

A few years ago, on her radio show What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about the group, and explained why it was called ‘Guts’. “People have such guts to carry off their outfits is what me and my best friends talk on this group. And I think this is exactly what is the beauty of friendship. You can discuss anything with them without any filter,” she said.

