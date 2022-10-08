EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan thinks THIS actor is the fittest in the industry; Check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak. She has always been vocal about practicing Yoga and mentioned how it has changed her life. The actress believes in a healthy life and has made many changes accordingly. Well, when we asked if there is any one actor whom she thinks is the fittest currently, the Jab We Met actress said that she thinks all are fit, but there is one in her list whom she thinks is the fittest.

Deepika Padukone is fit:

Talking to Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think most of our actors are so fit but I think Deepika looks supremely fit.” Kareena has always spoken about Yoga helping her. She had once shared a note on social media as, “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people.”