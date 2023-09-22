EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan to start work on Singham Again, to join Ajay Devgn on set tomorrow

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having the most exciting phase of her career right now. The actress, who celebrated her 43rd birthday just yesterday, has shifted her focus away from glamorous roles and is now selecting projects that further challenge her as an actor, exploring characters unlike any she has portrayed before. Her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan, was released on Netflix just yesterday, and it has already garnered love and acclaim from a wide audience. While one might assume that Kareena would take a break after the release of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, it seems that she has no intention of slowing down.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kareena Kapoor Khan is diving straight into her next project, mere two days after the premiere of Jaane Jaan. "Kareena teams up with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn again for the third part of the Singham franchise, and she will join the sets tomorrow (September 23). It's yet unclear whether she will reprise her role of Avni Kamat from the previous part or play an entirely new character, but she will shoot for some romantic and talkie portions with Ajay in this schedule. Kareena shares a familial bond with Ajay and is very excited to get back on set with him again after a nine-year hiatus," a source close to the development told us, adding that the film also features Shweta Tiwari in a crucial role, and she has already begun shooting for it.

Ajay and Kareena to be joined by Akshay, Ranveer, Tiger and Deepika

Singham Again, which went on floors last week, is said to be the biggest cop film in Rohit Shetty's star-studded ‘Cop Movie Universe’. Alongside Ajay and Kareena, the third installment of the Singham franchise will also feature Shetty's other cops, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, played by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively.

Moreover, the director is also introducing Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff as new additions to his cop universe, paving the way for their standalone movies in the future. Ajay will headline the story, while the other cops will make cameo appearances, uniting to combat the common enemy, played by Jackie Shroff. The movie is expected to be finished by December-end and is scheduled to release during the Independence Day weekend next year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, has been showered with praise for her portrayal as a single mother caught in a crime investigation ever since Jaane Jaan premiered on Netflix. She stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X. Following this, she will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is set to premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in the second week of October. Her maiden production venture, this Kareena starrer is an atmospheric thriller that explores themes of loss, closure, and the immigrant experience. Kapoor also has a heist comedy, The Crew, with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, scheduled for release next year.

